9 Killed in Hawaii Plane Crash

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:00 AM PT — Saturday, June 22, 2019

Nine people are dead after a twin-engine plane crashes in Hawaii.

First responders said the aircraft crashed by Oahu’s North Shore Friday night, killing all nine passengers onboard.

Authorities said the plane was en route to a local airport and that the craft was frequently used by skydivers.

Firefighters said it was the most tragic aircraft incident they had ever seen.

One official noted, the plane was already fully engulfed in flames by the time he arrived at the scene.

“We got a call about 6:30 this evening for a downed aircraft at the Dillingham Air Field. Upon arrival we saw the plane fully engulfed. Right now the initial reports that there were nine souls on board. There are no survivors” Manuel Neves, Fire Department Police Chief said.

Witnesses said the plane appeared to try to land at a nearby local airport before the crash.

Officials are still working to identify the cause of the incident and have not released the names of victims.