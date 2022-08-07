Trending

9 injured outside bar in Cincinnati, Ohio

Crime scene police tape in front of blue and red police lights at night. Image by Gerd Altmann

Crime scene police tape in front of blue and red police lights at night. Image by Gerd Altmann

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 12:30 PM PT – Sunday, August 7, 2022

Nine people are injured after a shooting outside of a crowded bar in Cincinnati, Ohio. According to reports, shots were fired in the Over-the-Rhine neighborhood early Sunday morning by at least two shooters who fled the scene after police fired back. During a press conference Sunday, Lt. Colonel Mike John said that the victims are eight men and one woman between the ages of 23 and 47.

“This has no place in our city, period,” Mayor Pureval said. “The gun violence we are seeing in our communities cannot and will not persist. We will continue to work hard to prevent gun violence in the future.”

All the victims who were injured in the shooting were taken to nearby hospitals, but nobody is in critical condition and all are expected to make a full recovery. The shooting occurred after another shooting on the Riverfront which injured two more people.

“I am calling for personal accountability in this city,” Councilmember Scotty Johnson voiced. “We want everybody to have a good time and enjoy our city. We want everybody to come downtown and have a good time, but personal accountability has to trump these ridiculous, outlandish, beefs that are going on in our city.”

It is not known if the shootings are connected and police are investigating the causes. Police are asking witnesses and anyone with video of the shooting to please contact them.

MORE NEWS: Pres. Trump Wins CPAC Straw Poll With 69% Of Vote

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE