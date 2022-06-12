9 injured after truck crashes into L.A. street vendors

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 4:45 PM PT – Sunday, June 12, 2022

Nine people were injured after a truck crashed into several street vendors in Los Angeles.

I'm at MacArthur Park in Los Angeles where a truck crashed into the outdoor market here about an hour ago. Nine people were injured. LAFD says at least one victim has serious injuries and six victims in total have been transported to the hospital so far. pic.twitter.com/wl26xdXhPt — Vishal P. Singh (they/he) 🏳️‍⚧️ (@VPS_Reports) June 11, 2022

On Saturday, police reported six people, including two children, were taken to the hospital when the truck veered off the road near Macarthur Park and onto the sidewalk.

“It was originally reported that a firearm was pointed at the driver by an unknown male,” according to an LAPD statement. “However, after further interviews with the driver and witnesses, no firearm was ever seen. The investigation also revealed there were no signs of impairment or other related crimes.”

Officials say, one adult was seriously injured while the others suffered minor injuries. It was unclear if the motorist was cited or arrested.