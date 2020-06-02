8 states hold primary elections

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:41 AM PT — Tuesday, June 2, 2020

Eight states, including Washington, D.C., are gearing up to hold their primary elections Tuesday as the country is still reeling from the effects of the coronavirus and the nationwide George Floyd protests. This turbulence raises several questions as to how the biggest voting day since March will pan out.

This is the originally scheduled voting day for New Mexico, South Dakota, D.C. and Montana, but for Indiana, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island this is their postponed voting day after the dangers of the coronavirus prompted state officials to push-back their original dates in April and May.

Each of the states voting today have encouraged voters to vote-by-mail to minimize crowding at in-person voting booths and have seen a major increase in these absentee ballot requests. Tuesday will serve as a test for the voting method as several officials believe allowing it on a mass scale would open up elections to fraud

“This can hurt both parties…I would note that a bipartisan commission led in part by President Carter, a Democrat, concluded that mail-in ballots quote ‘remain the largest source of potential voter fraud,’ so moving an entire country to that system doesn’t make sense,” stated White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

Meanwhile, candidate Joe Biden is still fighting to officially obtain enough delegates for the Democrat presidential nomination. Currently, although he is the only Democrat still in the race, Biden still needs more than 400 delegates to be the nominee at the DNC.

Leading up to the primaries, the candidate has reportedly been trying to gain more traction with progressive voters by supporting the recent protests against police violence.

After another night of unrest in America, I’m hosting a virtual roundtable with mayors from across the country to discuss where we go from here. Tune in: https://t.co/qyXzbDdSBq — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 1, 2020

President Trump has already obtained enough delegates to secure the Republican Party’s nomination.