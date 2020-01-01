750 troops to deploy to Iraq amid attack on U.S. Embassy in Baghdad

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:45 PM PT — Wednesday, January 1, 2020

The Defense Department is sending 750 additional troops to the Middle East in response to the attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper confirmed the move on Tuesday.

“This deployment is an appropriate and precautionary action taken in response to increased threat levels against U.S. personnel and facilities, such as we witnessed in Baghdad today,” stated Esper. “The United States will protect our people and interests anywhere they are found around the world.”

Approximately 750 #Soldiers will deploy to the region immediately & additional forces from the IRF are prepared to deploy over the next several days. This deployment is an appropriate and precautionary action taken in response to increased threat levels against U.S. personnel… — Secretary of Defense Dr. Mark T. Esper (@EsperDoD) January 1, 2020

President Trump said he held Tehran “fully responsible” for the unrest and has called on the Iraqi military to help defend the embassy.

Iran killed an American contractor, wounding many. We strongly responded, and always will. Now Iran is orchestrating an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Iraq. They will be held fully responsible. In addition, we expect Iraq to use its forces to protect the Embassy, and so notified! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2019

Some troops have already deployed to the region. Others will deploy in stages over the next several days.

14,000 U.S. troops remain deployed in the gulf region amid attacks on commercial shipping routes on the waterway.