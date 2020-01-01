Trending

750 troops to deploy to Iraq amid attack on U.S. Embassy in Baghdad

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, listens as Secretary of Defense Mark Esper delivers a statement on Iraq and Syria at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 12:45 PM PT — Wednesday, January 1, 2020

The Defense Department is sending 750 additional troops to the Middle East in response to the attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper confirmed the move on Tuesday.

“This deployment is an appropriate and precautionary action taken in response to increased threat levels against U.S. personnel and facilities, such as we witnessed in Baghdad today,” stated Esper. “The United States will protect our people and interests anywhere they are found around the world.”

Iraqi security forces stand guard in front of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Qassim Abdul-Zahra)

President Trump said he held Tehran “fully responsible” for the unrest and has called on the Iraqi military to help defend the embassy.

Some troops have already deployed to the region. Others will deploy in stages over the next several days.

14,000 U.S. troops remain deployed in the gulf region amid attacks on commercial shipping routes on the waterway.

An Iraqi soldier stands guard in front of smoke rising from a fire set by pro-Iranian militiamen and their supporters in the U.S. embassy compound, Baghdad, Iraq, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)

