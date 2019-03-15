75 protesters arrested, 11 policemen injured in Algiers: police



People carry their national flags as they protest over President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's decision to postpone elections and extend his fourth term in office, in Algiers, Algeria March 15, 2019. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra People carry their national flags as they protest over President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's decision to postpone elections and extend his fourth term in office, in Algiers, Algeria March 15, 2019. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

March 15, 2019

ALGIERS (Reuters) – A total of 75 protesters were arrested and 11 policemen were slightly injured in demonstrations in the Algerian capital on Friday, police said.

Hundreds of thousands of people crammed into central Algiers on Friday in the biggest protests against President Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s 20-year rule since unrest began last month.

(Reporting by Abdelaziz Boumzar, writing by Hesham Hajali, editing by Andrew Heavens)