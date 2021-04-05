’60 Minutes’ edits exchange with Fla. Gov. DeSantis, reporter

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:28 AM PT – Sunday, April 4, 2021

CBS has been accused of deceptively editing a fiery exchange between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and a reporter for “60 minutes.” The exchange occurred during a recent press conference near Orlando with the governor speaking about the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

After the speech, a CBS reporter accused him of selecting Publix stores to distribute the vaccines due to pay-to-play schemes. However, “60 Minutes” omitted other context from the press conference in which he said the first commercial pharmacies to distribute the vaccine were CVS and Walgreens.

Campaign finance reports obtained by 60 Minutes show that weeks before Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced a partnership with Publix grocery stores to distribute the vaccine in its pharmacies, Publix donated $100,000 to his PAC. https://t.co/bS3ZBeET1W pic.twitter.com/BSUlpVbXSP — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) April 4, 2021

Meantime, the unedited version of the interview appears to have been removed from the “60-minutes” YouTube page.