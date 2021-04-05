Trending

’60 Minutes’ edits exchange with Fla. Gov. DeSantis, reporter

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gestures during a news conference Sunday, April 4, 2021, at the Manatee County Emergency Management office in Palmetto, Fla. DeSantis declared a state of emergency Saturday after a leak at a large pond of wastewater threatened to flood roads and burst a system that stores polluted water. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gestures during a news conference Sunday, April 4, 2021, at the Manatee County Emergency Management office in Palmetto, Fla. DeSantis declared a state of emergency Saturday after a leak at a large pond of wastewater threatened to flood roads and burst a system that stores polluted water. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 10:28 AM PT – Sunday, April 4, 2021

CBS has been accused of deceptively editing a fiery exchange between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and a reporter for “60 minutes.” The exchange occurred during a recent press conference near Orlando with the governor speaking about the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

After the speech, a CBS reporter accused him of selecting Publix stores to distribute the vaccines due to pay-to-play schemes. However, “60 Minutes” omitted other context from the press conference in which he said the first commercial pharmacies to distribute the vaccine were CVS and Walgreens.

Meantime, the unedited version of the interview appears to have been removed from the “60-minutes” YouTube page.

MORE NEWS: Chris Christie: Biden is lying to the American people

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE