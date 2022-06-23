6 major cities note violent crime increases from record 2021 levels

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 6:24 AM PT – Thursday, June 23 2022

Six major US cities are set to surpass the record violent crime rates they set in 2021. According to crime data, Baltimore, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., Atlanta and New York City are all on pace to supersede their levels of violent crime last year.

The Big Apple has seen a near 26 percent jump in violent crime compared to the same time last year, while Washington D.C. has experienced an 8 percent hike. Meanwhile, Philadelphia and Baltimore have recorded increases of seven and 6.1 percent respectively.

“People are robbing, people are killing people,” said Janice Johnson Dias, a sociology professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice. “People are doing a lot of things, I don’t feel safe as we used to.” Janice Johnson Dias, a sociology professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice.

Homicides are reportedly driving violent crime rates up nationwide, increasing 30 percent from 2019 to 2020 and an additional 5 percent from 2020 to 2021 with rates expected to increase again this year. Experts say anti-police sentiment, an emergence from pandemic restrictions and a lack of judicial enforcement are to blame amid waning confidence in government’s ability to protect it’s citizens.

In California, residents of some cities have pushed to recall liberal district attorneys. San Francisco voters recalled District Attorney Chesa Boudin earlier this month, partly due to his policies which eased prosecution and pushed for reduced incarcerations. In Los Angeles County, opponents of District Attorney George Gascon are currently collecting signatures to trigger a recall election against the progressive

“I think as goes California, so goes the nation,” stated Jonathan Hatami, Deputy District Attorney of Los Angeles County. “And so what we’re looking at really is that we’ve given Chesa Boudin the boot in San Francisco, we are going to give George Gascon the boot in Los Angeles. And I do believe that will be the beginning of the end of the reign of rogue and radical prosecutors throughout the nation.”

Earlier this month, the Recall DA George Gascon campaign announced they passed the official threshold of signatures needed to initiate a recall and revealed they collected nearly 567,000 signatures.

Volunteers make this movement possible. Thank you! We’ve eclipsed 567,000 signatures. Aiming to reach at least 700k by July 6. We are so close to taking a major step towards recalling Gascon and saving LA. Sign the petition TODAY: https://t.co/NKtY22obXc pic.twitter.com/j8iiKWhTlw — RecallDAGeorgeGascon (@DAGasconRecall) June 19, 2022

Democrats have consistently sought to distance their policies and past calls to defund the police from rising crime, but at least some voters in Democrat-led areas appear to be now making the correlation as crime continues to surge.

MORE NEWS: Biden Calls On Congress To Suspend Federal Gas Tax For 3 Months