6 Democrat staffers arrested for protesting in Sen. Schumer’s office

UPDATED 7:32 AM PT – Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Six congressional staffers were arrested after protesting in Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-N.Y.) office. On Monday, the progressive staffers confronted the lawmaker to restart so-called green energy negotiations with =Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.)

Last month, talks with Manchin on a climate, energy and the tax bill fell through. One of the demonstrators claimed they were pushing Schumer to combat so-called climate change while Democrats still hold both Houses of Congress.

USCP arrested six House staffers this afternoon for protesting inside @SenSchumer’s office demanding the majority leader restart negotiations to pass climate legislation. “He’s giving up, but some of us are going to live through the climate crisis,” @saaaauuull told @NBCNews pic.twitter.com/YDHc0N1FFD — Julia Jester (@JulesJester) July 25, 2022

Capitol Police released the protesters shortly after. The demonstrators are staffers for a number of House progressives, including Rep. Ilhan Omar, (D-Minn.), Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.).

This morning, 5 of my coworkers and I were arrested for peacefully protesting in @SenSchumer’s office. Amid record heat waves & worsening climate disasters, we called on the Majority Leader to pass climate policy as a matter of urgency. His office called the police. pic.twitter.com/yaw02mKILO — esp✨ (@emmasage__) July 25, 2022

According to reports, talks between Manchin and Schumer were put on hold following the release of the Consumer Price Index report. The data showed an alarming 9.1 percent increase in inflation over the last year.