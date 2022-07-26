Trending

6 Democrat staffers arrested for protesting in Sen. Schumer’s office

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks with reporters following a closed-door caucus lunch, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

UPDATED 7:32 AM PT – Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Six congressional staffers were arrested after protesting in Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-N.Y.) office. On Monday, the progressive staffers confronted the lawmaker to restart so-called green energy negotiations with =Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.)

Last month, talks with Manchin on a climate, energy and the tax bill fell through. One of the demonstrators claimed they were pushing Schumer to combat so-called climate change while Democrats still hold both Houses of Congress.

Capitol Police released the protesters shortly after. The demonstrators are staffers for a number of House progressives, including Rep. Ilhan Omar, (D-Minn.), Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.).

According to reports, talks between Manchin and Schumer were put on hold following the release of the Consumer Price Index report. The data showed an alarming 9.1 percent increase in inflation over the last year.

TOPICS:
