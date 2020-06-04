57 officers resign from Buffalo’s Emergency Response Team in support of two suspended colleagues

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:10 PM PT — Friday, June 5, 2020

57 officers resigned from the Buffalo Police Department’s Emergency Response Team on Friday. This came after officials suspended two officers for shoving a 75-year-old man during recent protests.

A video, which surfaced this week, appeared to show police officers pushing an elderly man to the floor, where his head to started bleeding.

#BREAKING: The entire Buffalo Police Department Emergency Response Team — 57 officers — has resigned after footage shows member pushing down an elderly man. https://t.co/FXrFnAhjcg — Mary Holman (@marycathh64) June 5, 2020

The two officers involved in the incident were suspended without pay from the department. These actions sparked outrage from the rest of the riot task force, who claimed that these men were just doing what they were told to do.

When asked about the resignations, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said he was “exceptionally disappointed by it, because it indicates to me that they did not see anything wrong with the actions last night.”

“Being a police officer is a difficult task, there’s no doubt about it,” stated Poloncarz. “We as a community need to have officers who are working on our best behalf and honoring their pledge to serve and protect.”