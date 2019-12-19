5 wounded, suspect in custody following antisemitism stabbing attack in Monsey, New York

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:12 AM PT — Sunday, December 29, 2019

The NYPD has identified the man accused of attacking a group of Jewish worshipers as they celebrated Hanukkah. A spokeswoman for the police department identified Grafton Thomas as the suspect, who was apprehended on Saturday night.

Thomas allegedly stabbed five people at a rabbi’s home in Monsey, Rockland County, over the weekend. Reports said all five people were transported to the hospital, where two remain in critical condition.

Ramapo Police Chief Brad Weidel said the investigation is ongoing and no motive has been determined at this time. Authorities said the suspected attacker is facing five counts of attempted murder. Reports said he was arraigned this morning and pleaded not guilty. His bail is set at $5 million.

The NYPD stands with members of the Jewish community. We will continue our increased patrols and the deployment of @NYPDCT officers at key locations to ensure that everyone is safe during this holiday season, and into the new year. There is no place for hate in NYC, or anywhere. pic.twitter.com/SObQw3ypYp — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) December 29, 2019

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo thanked first responders for their actions and called the attack an act of “domestic terrorism.” He promised to introduce legislation that will reclassify all hate driven mass attacks as terrorist acts. Rockland County Sheriff Louis Falco added new technology will also be introduced to track perpetrators, so they can be caught quickly.

Cuomo acknowledged the increasing rate of incidents against Jewish people in his state, citing the number of events over the last week. The governor has instructed the state’s Hate Crimes Task Force to begin investigating the stabbing incident.

Rabbi Rottenberg told about last night's attack in Monsey: there was no warning, nothing said—just hate. "A country is not just what it does—it is also what it tolerates." I do not tolerate this We must call this what it is: Domestic terrorism & our laws must treat it that way pic.twitter.com/HMJFtnkXWh — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) December 29, 2019

White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump called the incident “an act of pure evil.” The president’s daughter took to Twitter on Sunday to offer prayers and condolences to the all those impacted by the attack.

The vicious attack of a rabbi in Monsey, NY last night was an act of pure evil. As we pray for the victims, may the candles of Chanukah burn bright through this darkness. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) December 29, 2019

She went on to say “the increasing frequency of anti-Semitic violence in the state, and around the country, receives far too little attention by the national press and by local governments.”

President Trump called the attack “horrific” and encouraged togetherness in the face of the “evil scourge of anti-Semitism.”

The anti-Semitic attack in Monsey, New York, on the 7th night of Hanukkah last night is horrific. We must all come together to fight, confront, and eradicate the evil scourge of anti-Semitism. Melania and I wish the victims a quick and full recovery. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2019

The New York Police Department began increasing security in Jewish neighborhoods on Friday following the recent string of anti-Semitic attacks. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio condemned the ongoing violence and said “hate doesn’t have a home in our city.”

“(This is) a season when we’re supposed to be respecting everybody and we see hate rearing its very ugly head here in Brooklyn,” he said. “We do not accept it, we will not allow it.”

We will NOT allow this to become the new normal. We’ll use every tool we have to stop these attacks once and for all. The NYPD has deployed a visible and growing presence around Jewish houses of worship on the streets in communities like Williamsburg, Crown Heights and Boro Park. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) December 29, 2019

His announcement came after three anti-Jewish motivated attacks occurred within 24 hours. In one of the incidents, a homeless woman hit another woman with bag and shouted anti-Semitic slurs while she was with a child.

“Regardless the color, the religion, we are all human beings,” said one witness. “Everybody should be together.”

Hate crimes have been ongoing for decades in the region. Families of the victims are calling on the city to take these recent attacks very seriously.

“I know what the taste of hatred is. I know what the taste of death is, unfortunately. And I know it does not end with a swastika. It’s getting more and more egregious.“

– Devorah Halberstam, mother of hate crime victim

Police are still investigating the string of hate crimes, which have now reached a total of eight attacks within the last week.