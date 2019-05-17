5 states announce new lawsuits against Purdue Pharma over prescription opioids

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:40 AM PT — Friday, May 17, 2019

Five more states have announced lawsuits against giant pharma company and OxyCotin maker Purdue Pharma, saying its marketing of the drug fueled the nationwide opioid crisis. In legal filings by five state attorney generals Thursday, they accused Purdue Pharma and its chief executive, Richard Sackler, of using deceptive marketing as well as downplaying the drug’s abuse potential.

Prosecutors in Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, West Virginia and Wisconsin said they intend to hold the drug industry responsible for the crisis, which has become the biggest cause of accidental deaths across the country.

The flurry of suits comes just one day after Pennsylvania’s attorney general announced he was suing the company. He is claiming it pushed OxyContin to vulnerable populations, such as elderly and military veterans, while underplaying its addictive qualities.

“Let me be clear, the opioid epidemic is manmade. It is built prescription by prescription by Purdue and other pharmaceutical companies. The irresponsible marketing and sales, and prescribing and distribution of opioid medications is the jet fuel in this crisis.”

— Josh Sharpio, Attorney General – Pa.

The new filings bring the total number of states accusing the OxyContin maker of being behind the epedemic to 45.

West Virginia, who has the highest rate of overdose deaths involving opioids, previously filed a lawsuit, which ended in a $10 million settlement in 2004. The past suit said Purdue promoted its products “through a deceptive narrative” insinuating the drug OxyContin was safe and unfairly targeted vulnerable populations.

“Enough is enough, the opioid epidemic knows no boundaries, but our states will not go down quietly,” stated West Virginaia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.

More than 1,600 lawsuits have been filed against the company in recent years. Purdue Pharma has continued to vigorously deny all allegations, and have called the suits “misleading attacks.”