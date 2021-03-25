5 people reported dead following Ala. tornado

OAN Newsroom

Thursday, March 25, 2021

Severe tornadoes struck Alabama as Southern states are bracing for a second round of high risk tornado threats.

On Thursday, reports said five people died as a result of one of the multiple tornadoes that touched down in Calhoun County, Alabama. Experts forecasted strong, long track tornadoes in Northeast Mississippi, Northwest Alabama and Southern Tennessee Thursday evening.

Those areas have a level 5 out of 5 “high risk” of severe thunderstorms, with the potential to yield damaging winds up to 80 miles per hour.

Forecasters also predicted large hail and strong tornado threats.

Counties in the Mid-South through the Tennessee Valley and some parts of Georgia are also facing tornado warnings.

“Really head those warnings because regardless what color you’re in, what risk level your in, the impacts are the same as tornadoes are still possible,” EMA Melissa Sizemore stated.

More than 21,000 Alabama residents are without power due to downed utility lines from the storm.

Thursday’s severe weather came after 25 tornadoes struck Alabama last week.