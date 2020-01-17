5 people injured in Chicago barbershop shooting, manhunt underway

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:25 PM PT — Friday, January 17, 2020

A manhunt is underway in Chicago for two gunmen, who have been accused of opening fire at a barbershop. Five people, including three children, were injured in the shooting, which took place at the Gotcha Faded barbershop on Thursday.

Police said the suspects entered the shop, looked around and promptly exited before opening fire into the building.

A look inside Chicago’s latest mass shooting. A barbershop on 200 block of N. Pulaski. 📸: @tikkunchai @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/CR97v4iUPs — Jeremy Ross (@JeremyAdamRoss) January 17, 2020

Three teenage boys were taken to the hospital with serious injuries and are now in stable condition. Two men, ages 30 and 40, were also wounded and are expected to recover.

“We have to do something about this violence. This is going to be a cooperation with the community and organizations. This will not be tolerated anymore.” – Ernest Cato, Chicago’s Deputy Chief of Patrol

Police have not determined a motive for the incident and have not yet released descriptions of the suspects.