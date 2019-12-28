Trending

5 people dead, 4 injured after plane crashes near Louisiana post office

This photo provided by AcadianNews shows first responders looking over the site of a plane crash near Feu Follet Road and Verot School Road in Lafayette, La., Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. (AcadianNews via AP)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 4:25 PM PT — Saturday, December 28, 2019

A deadly plane crash in Louisiana killed five people and injured four others on Saturday. First responders said the plane went down in a parking lot next to a local post office, which is close to the Lafayette Airport.

One passenger on the plane survived the crash and was brought to a local hospital for treatment. Another person and two post office employees on the ground were also transported with injuries.

The plane reportedly hit a power line before the crash, leaving several local businesses and nearby neighborhoods without power.

I was walking out and this plane just comes out. It was shaking, you know? I was scared. It just crashed…skidded across the post office, and then just burst into flames over there.” – Alexis West, eyewitness

Among those killed was 34-year-old sports journalist Carley McCord, who was the daughter-in-law to LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger. She was reportedly on her way to attend the upcoming Peach Bowl when the plane went down.

LSU Offensive Coordinator Steve Ensminger watches teams warm up before the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA semifinal college football playoff game between LSU and Oklahoma, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)

