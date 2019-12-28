5 people dead, 4 injured after plane crashes near Louisiana post office

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 4:25 PM PT — Saturday, December 28, 2019

A deadly plane crash in Louisiana killed five people and injured four others on Saturday. First responders said the plane went down in a parking lot next to a local post office, which is close to the Lafayette Airport.

One passenger on the plane survived the crash and was brought to a local hospital for treatment. Another person and two post office employees on the ground were also transported with injuries.

The plane reportedly hit a power line before the crash, leaving several local businesses and nearby neighborhoods without power.

“I was walking out and this plane just comes out. It was shaking, you know? I was scared. It just crashed…skidded across the post office, and then just burst into flames over there.” – Alexis West, eyewitness

Among those killed was 34-year-old sports journalist Carley McCord, who was the daughter-in-law to LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger. She was reportedly on her way to attend the upcoming Peach Bowl when the plane went down.