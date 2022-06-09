5 Marines killed in Southern Calif. Osprey aircraft crash

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 11:44 AM PT – Thursday, June 9, 2022

Five marines were declared dead after a transport aircraft crash in Southern California. The Marine Corps confirmed the news Thursday morning. On Wednesday, local and federal firefighters responded to the scene after the Osprey aircraft went down during a training exercise in a remote area, some 115 miles east of San Diego.

“We mourn the loss of our Marines in this tragic mishap,” Maj. Gen. Bradford J. Gering said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to their families and friends as they cope with this tragedy.”

UPDATE: All five Marines on board the Osprey are deceased, a Marine official confirms. — Matt Seyler (@MattSeyler) June 9, 2022

The Osprey is a tiltrotor aircraft used to move troops and supplies, according to the Marines. It can take off and land like a helicopter, but can also fly like a plane. Naval Air Facility El Centro said “contrary to initial reports, there was no nuclear material on board the aircraft.”

The military said the identities of the service members will not be released until 24 hours after their next-of-kin has been notified. The investigation is still ongoing as officials search for what caused the crash.