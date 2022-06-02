5 killed, 10 wounded in Tulsa hospital shooting

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 7:55 AM PT – Thursday, June 2, 2022

A shooting at a hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma left five people dead, including the suspect. The Tulsa Police Department responded to an active shooter situation on the second floor of the Natalie Medical Building at Saint Francis Hospital on Wednesday.

“It appears both weapons at one point or another were fired on the scene,” said Tulsa Police Deputy Chief Eric Dalgleish. “The officers who arrived were hearing shots in the building and that’s what led them to the second floor.”

UPDATE — we now have 5 dead, including the shooter, in the active shooter situation at the Natalie Building on the St. Francis Hospital Campus. — Tulsa Police (@TulsaPolice) June 2, 2022

Authorities described the scene inside as “catastrophic.” While officers were busy neutralizing the threat, first responders safely evacuated bystanders from the hospital. Police have also said up to 10 people were wounded. No officers were reported injured.

“I was very happy with what we know so far regarding the response of our officers,“ Dalgleish stated.

In spite of the carnage that took place inside the hospital, Saint Francis Health System’s president and CEO made sure to thank authorities for preventing more lives from being lost.

“I can’t stand here and not thank the first responders in this city,” voiced Saint Francis CEO Cliff Robertson. “I mean, look around us. The response has been incredible and I don’t know that I’ve truly understood just how important our first responders can be and are every day”.

Tulsa Police have yet to release a motive for the shooter, but have said his actions were not random. A residence thought to belong to the suspect was searched Wednesday night in connection to a possible bomb threat.

No explosive device was found inside the home.