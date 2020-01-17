5 hurt after truck plows into Illinois Starbucks

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 4:55 PM PT — Friday, January 17, 2020

A pickup truck slammed into an Illinois Starbucks on Thursday, injuring several people and causing the building to partially collapse. Witnesses said there were about two dozen people inside the building at the time of the crash.

The truck was reportedly heading west when the driver lost control and went airborne, plowing into the Starbucks. Witnesses said the truck took out street signs along the way and hit a car waiting in the drive-thru.

“It sounded like a big boom. We, and a lot of people, just stood there and stopped. Their hearts stopped, and (they) just couldn’t believe it.” – Brandon Chaple, witness

The driver and four people in the store were hurt in the incident. One remains in critical condition.

The road near the store was closed overnight. The crash is still under investigation.