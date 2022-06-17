5 fraternity brothers sentenced in hazing death

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 11:00 AM PT – Friday, June 17 2022

Five fraternity brothers were sentenced in the hazing death of a Bowling Green State University student.

“I do believe you and the court system does not want to have another case from a hazing death in your court room,” voiced Cori and Shari Foltz, the parents of Stone Foltz, who died in the hazing incident. “Please hold these individuals accountable.”

The brothers, 19-year-old Jarrett Prizel, 22-year-old Daylen Dunson and 21-year-old Ben Boyers all plead guilty to reckless homicide and hazing on Thursday, while 21-year-olds Niall Sweeney and Aaron Lehane plead guilty to tampering with evidence and hazing. They were sentenced to house arrest.

Boyers and Prizel each received 28 day jail sentences and two years probation, while Dunson, the President of Bowling Green’s Pi Kappa Alpha Chapter will serve 21 days in jail and face three years probation.

Boyers’ sentence: 2 years community control; 28 days house arrest; 100 hours community service; no jail time. pic.twitter.com/aamiKx3LyS — Tom Bosco (@tomwsyx6) June 16, 2022

Authorities accused the five of forcing 20-year-old Stone Foltz to drink an entire bottle of liquor during a fraternity event on March 4 back in 2021. They later dropped him off at his apartment where he was found unresponsive by a roommate. He died three days later in the hospital due to severe alcohol poisoning. In the hearing, Judge Joel Kulhman slammed the boy’s actions. He asserted that their motivations were childlike and demanded reprimand.

“This has to stop,” demanded Kulhman. “We sat through two weeks of trial and I didn’t hear any of your co-defendants, I didn’t hear any of the other pledges or members of that fraternity, that sounded like adults to me and that were behaving like adults. Which means the real adults have to do something.”

Sentence: 2 yrs community control; 28 days house arrest; $500 fine. pic.twitter.com/XlOJBwZugT — Tom Bosco (@tomwsyx6) June 16, 2022

Lawyer’s representing Foltz’s family asserted newly enacted hazing laws could’ve prevented the tragic event from occurring at all.

“If the law had been enacted and the message had gotten out there, that hazing is now a felony, a serious felony that carries years in prison, these kids may not have held that big-little event that night,” said Rex Elliot, the families attorney.

Charges are still pending against three other fraternity members, while numerous counts of failure to comply with underage alcohol laws were dismissed.