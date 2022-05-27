5 dead after Pa. house explosion

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 12:15 PM PT – Friday, May 27, 2022

Fire crews responded to reports of a home explosion in Pottstown, Pennsylvania on Thursday night. The explosion, which occured after 8 p.m. on Hale Street near Butler Avenue. The blast killed five and injured two others.

Authorities said the injured individuals are in critical but stable condition. Witnesses in the area describe hearing an extremely loud sound, which shook the neighborhood.

“I was crying earlier because I was sad that they died,” said neighbor Shane Rome Lawrence. “It’s crazy because nothing really happens in Pottstown.”

At the scene of what appears to be an explosion on N. Washington Street in Pottstown. 1 house entirely gone, other houses damaged. No flames, smoke or smell of gas. These are the shots I got before police kicked me out. pic.twitter.com/r7gEgepQRx — Evan Brandt (@PottstownNews) May 27, 2022

Neighbors said they frequently smelled gas in the area. Officials observed a propane tank on the scene that was not destroyed. They are working to find out what it was being used for. Schools in the area have been closed as emergency personnel investigates.

“Right now we are unable to provide additional information on the victims, said Pottstown Borough Manager Justin Keller. “The family notification process is ongoing.”

The Red Cross has offered help at Pottstown High School to residents who are affected by the explosion.

