49ers’ Shanahan explains hiring of Foerster as consultant

August 24, 2019

In an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan explained the controversial hiring of Chris Foerster after word of the move involving the former Miami Dolphins offensive coach was first reported by ESPN on Friday night.

“He is still in a consulting role because I understand the seriousness of this matter,” Shanahan said in Kansas City in advance of Saturday night’s preseason game against the Chiefs.

Shanahan said Foerster came aboard last year to serve as an out-of-town consultant responsible for helping the staff with advance scouting reports.

“This year we took it a step forward,” Shanahan offered. “We brought him in part time, but still a consultant. He is in the office at times. He’s able to do things like watch film with us, but he’s still in a consulting role.”

Foerster, 57, resigned from the Dolphins after a video went viral that showed him allegedly snorting cocaine. On Oct. 9, 2017, Foerster announced his resignation, and went to get professional help for drug and alcohol addiction.

He previously was an assistant with the 49ers in 2008-09 and 2015, and also worked with the Washington Redskins from 2010-14. Shanahan was the Redskins offensive coordinator from 2010-13.

Foerster served as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive line coach in 1996-2001 when 49ers general manager John Lynch played there.

“We’re trying to ease him back in. I understand how big of a problem he did have,” Shanahan said. “I also understand what he is doing in committing to fix that problem. We’re trying to give him a chance to get back on track.”

Also on Shanahan’s staff are John Benton, in his third season as offensive line coach, and Zach Yenser, an assistant offensive line coach in his first season.

