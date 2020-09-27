49ers lose TE Reed, CB Moseley to injury vs. Giants



FILE PHOTO: Sep 20, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end Jordan Reed (81) catches a touchdown pass during the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports FILE PHOTO: Sep 20, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end Jordan Reed (81) catches a touchdown pass during the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

September 27, 2020

San Francisco 49ers tight end Jordan Reed and cornerback Emmanuel Moseley were ruled out for the remainder of Sunday’s game against the New York Giants after sustaining injuries in the first half.

Reed suffered an apparent knee and ankle injury late in the first quarter while attempting to drag his feet along the back of the end zone on a throw from quarterback Nick Mullens. Reed promptly clutched at his left leg as he tumbled toward the ground.

Reed filled in admirably for two-time Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle in last Sunday’s 31-13 win over the New York Jets. He made a team-high seven receptions for 50 yards and two touchdowns.

Kittle has been sidelined with a sprained left knee that he sustained in San Francisco’s season-opening 24-20 loss to Arizona.

Ross Dwelley and Charlie Woerner were the 49ers’ only healthy remaining tight ends on Sunday.

Moseley was injured after colliding with safety Jaquiski Tartt as the pair converged on Giants quarterback Daniel Jones after a 19-yard run. Dontae Johnson replaced Moseley, who was ruled out with a concussion.

