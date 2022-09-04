45th Pres. Trump holds rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa.

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 4:48 PM PT – Sunday, September 4, 2022

The 45th President of the United States has held his first rally after his private residence was raided by Joe Biden’s FBI. On Saturday in Wilkes-Barre, Donald J. Trump laid out to Pennsylvanians just how high the stakes are in November.

“This election is a referendum on skyrocketing inflation, rampant crime, soaring murders, crushing gas prices, millions and millions of illegal aliens pouring across our border, race and gender indoctrination perverting our schools, and above all this election is a referendum on the corruption and extremism of Joe Biden and the radical Democrat Party,” Trump stated to a roaring crowd.

Donald Trump then proceeded to slam Joe Biden for visiting Philadelphia, where he declared that half of the voters in the Country are anti-American extremists. In a direct rebuke to Biden’s rhetoric, Trump said MAGA Republicans are not the threat to democracy but rather that they are the people who are trying to save it. He slammed the Democrats by saying they are the pre-eminent threat to democracy. Trump said the raid on his private residence in Florida put the US in third world nation territory.

“On a phony pretext, getting permission from a highly political magistrate, who they handpicked late in the evening just days before the break in and trampled upon my rights and civil liberties as if our Country that we love so much were a 3rd world nation,” the Republican said.

The 45th President held nothing back when telling the American people the real reason why Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) January’ sixth committee and why Fani Willis’s (D-Ga.) grand jury are allowed to continue. The media didn’t escape the President’s scorn either. Trump implicated them in the destruction of everything that made America great in the first place.

“But this battle is not about me,” Trump confessed. “This is a struggle for the very fate of our republic. Our movement is fighting against a corrupt group of unelected tyrants who believe they can wield absolute power over you with the help of a willing and very corrupt media.”

According to Trump, pollsters have revealed that if the FBI did not cover up the Hunter Biden laptop story, he would have remained in office.

“It made a 10-20 point difference, not even including all the other totally determinative evidence of illegality that was found, having to do with the 2020 Presidential election scam, including ballot stuffing and not adhering to the laws, rules, and regulations of state legislatures, which is totally illegal,” the President said.

He said that the MAGA movement is bigger than ever before, as evidenced by just how many more votes he gained between the 2016 and 2020 elections.

“And likewise getting many more votes than — think about it. There’s never been a President, a sitting President, get anywhere near — I think we got like 10 million more votes than Obama got, Obama,” Trump remarked. “Ya know? So popular.”

To close out his speech the 45th President said that the US belongs to the citizenry and not to powerful leftists in government.