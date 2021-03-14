Trending

43K still under water boil notice in Jackson, Miss.

The faculty and students at Provine High School served prepared meals and distributed bottled water to residents in west Jackson, Miss., Thursday, March 11, 2021. The Jackson Public School District set up sites at several schools to help residents who still are under a boil water notice. Over 400 meals were given out as well as cases of water that school officials hope will be used for cooking since although water pressure has generally returned to much of the city, the water has yet to pass water quality tests. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

The faculty and students at Provine High School served prepared meals and distributed bottled water to residents in west Jackson, Miss., Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 5:20 PM PT – Sunday, March 14, 2021

At least 43,000 homes and structures are still without clean water in Mississippi’s capital. Residents said they are still using bottled water for bathing, cooking and drinking.

This came after Jackson officials said they feel confident water service has been largely restored throughout the city. Freezing weather led to infrastructural damage to pipes and water pressure in the area.

Provine High School student Joseph Anthony gathers prepared meals that are to be distributed along with bottled water to west Jackson, Miss., residents, Thursday, March 11, 2021. The Jackson Public School District set up sites at several schools to help residents who still are under a boil water notice. Over 400 meals were given out as well as cases of water that school officials hope will be used for cooking since although water pressure has generally returned to much of the city, the water has yet to pass water quality tests. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Provine High School student Joseph Anthony gathered prepared meals that are to be distributed along with bottled water to west Jackson, Miss., residents, Thursday, March 11, 2021.  (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

 

The city must submit 120 clean water samples from various locations for two consecutive days in order to deem the area’s water clean.

In the meantime, work continues to restore water pressure.

“We’re not done yet. Yes, you may have gotten your water restored,” Jackson Public Works Director Dr. Charles Williams said. “Our objective right now is to get the water boil notice lifted, but now the real work starts.”

Jackson officials said they plan to send out their water samples in the coming days.

