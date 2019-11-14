Trending

42 dead from vaping-related injuries

In this Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 photo, a man using an electronic cigarette exhales in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 8:08 PM PT — Thursday, November 14, 2019

The number of people dying from vaping-related injuries continues to climb. The CDC confirmed Thursday that 42 people have now died as a result of vaping. This brings the total of vaping-related injuries to 2,172 cases.

This comes as the CDC is zeroing-in on what’s causing these fatalities.

Last week, the agency revealed the chemical Vitamin E Acetate could be causing these injuries when it’s mixed with THC. The oil is reportedly safe to consume in food or used on the skin in cosmetics, but experts believe it has deadly effects when it’s vaporized and inhaled.

Until their investigation is complete, the CDC is encouraging people to avoid vaping any THC products.

“If you use e-cigarette or vaping products, get medical care right away if you have symptoms like those reported in this outbreak — such as: cough, shortness of breath, chest pain, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, diarrhea, fever, chills or weight loss,” the CDC stated in a recent tweet.

