42 dead from vaping-related injuries

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:08 PM PT — Thursday, November 14, 2019

The number of people dying from vaping-related injuries continues to climb. The CDC confirmed Thursday that 42 people have now died as a result of vaping. This brings the total of vaping-related injuries to 2,172 cases.

OUTBREAK UPDATE: As of 11/13, 2172 cases of lung injury associated with use of e-cigarette, or vaping, products have been reported from 49 states (all but Alaska), DC, & 2 U.S. territories (Puerto Rico & USVI). 42 deaths were confirmed in 24 states & DC. https://t.co/C2yOBR2GmX pic.twitter.com/tmNn5aM9HB — CDC (@CDCgov) November 14, 2019

This comes as the CDC is zeroing-in on what’s causing these fatalities.

Last week, the agency revealed the chemical Vitamin E Acetate could be causing these injuries when it’s mixed with THC. The oil is reportedly safe to consume in food or used on the skin in cosmetics, but experts believe it has deadly effects when it’s vaporized and inhaled.

Until their investigation is complete, the CDC is encouraging people to avoid vaping any THC products.

CDC recommends that people don’t use e-cigarette, or vaping, products that contain THC. Data suggests products containing THC, particularly those obtained from informal sources (like friends, family, or in-person or online dealers) play a major role in the outbreak. — CDC (@CDCgov) November 14, 2019

“If you use e-cigarette or vaping products, get medical care right away if you have symptoms like those reported in this outbreak — such as: cough, shortness of breath, chest pain, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, diarrhea, fever, chills or weight loss,” the CDC stated in a recent tweet.