400 doctors declare medical crisis over COVID vaccines, recommend an immediate stop to all programs

UPDATED 8:22 AM PT – Monday, September 12, 2022

Approximately 400 doctors came together to declare COVID-19 vaccinations a medical crisis, while also demanding programs pushing their widespread use to end.

On Saturday, the doctors announced the letter to the press claiming that excess mortality has occurred as a result of the shots. They also said that adverse reactions have been significantly higher from COVID-19 shots than any other vaccine and that trend holds across numerous countries.

“We declare that there is an international medical crisis due to the diseases and death co-related to the administration of products known as the COVID-19 vaccines,” stated Dr. Alexandra Henrion-Caude of the French Institute of Health and Medical Research.

The declaration comes after research from specialists at Harvard University and Johns Hopkins University found vaccines could be up to 98 times as dangerous for children compared to COVID-19 itself.