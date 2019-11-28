40 dead, hundreds injured after Albania earthquake

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:55 PM PT — Thursday, November 28, 2019

Rescuers are searching day and night through rubble for survivors after a major earthquake in the Balkans killed at least 40 people. On Thursday, the search continued in Albanian cities for those trapped under collapsed buildings.

'Everything started crumbling' – search for survivors after deadly earthquake in Albania intensifies pic.twitter.com/v9nDrzAjHV — Ruptly (@Ruptly) November 28, 2019

Thousands were displaced after the quake damaged their homes. Some have been unable to return safely due to the quake’s hundreds of dangerous aftershocks.

Camps have been set up to house people, but they are quickly running out of space.

Authorities have begun moving people out of the makeshift camps and into buildings with solid walls.

“We are dismantling a part of the camp here and transferring people to more adequate accommodation — hotels, schools, gyms and the like,” stated Albanian Minister of Interior Rovena Voda.

The people of Albania have been receiving help from more than a dozen countries, including the U.S. and Greece. 46 people have reportedly already been pulled from the rubble, but it is unknown how many more remain buried.