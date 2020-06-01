4 officers hospitalized after being shot during protests in St. Louis

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:03 AM PT — Tuesday, June 2, 2020

Four police officers are recovering in the hospital after being shot during protests in St. Louis, Missouri. The protests reportedly started off peacefully Monday, but devolved into violence throughout the night.

Police were faced with roughly 200 agitators who were reportedly shooting fireworks at officers and dumping gasoline on them. Amid the chaos, the four officers realized they had been shot when they felt the pain of the bullets.

BREAKING VIDEO: Cops come under fire during protest in St. Louis; at least 4 officers were shot in the gun battle & the scene remains activepic.twitter.com/Lf9JA971Tj — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 2, 2020

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Chief John Hayden said his officers showed great restraint in the face of these attacks. He also condemned the violence and vandalism.

“Some coward fired shots at officers and now we have four in the hospital, but thankfully and thank God they’re alive,” he stated. “Can we make some sense out of this? That’s all I’m trying to say.”

All four officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to fully recover. No arrests have been made in connection with the shootings.