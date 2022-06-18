4 inmates escape from federal prison camp in Virginia

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 4:18 PM PT – Saturday, June 18 2022

Authorities are searching for four inmates who escaped from a federal prison in Hopewell, Virginia. Corey Branch, Tavares Graham, Lamonte Willis and Kareem Allen Shaw, were discovered missing from the Federal Correctional Complex satellite camp on Saturday.

Branch is serving 13 years for intent to distribute fentanyl and felon in possession of a firearm. Graham is serving a 10 year sentence for possession with intent to distribute cocaine and gun charges. Willis is serving an 18 year sentence for possessing and concealing a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Shaw is serving a 16 year sentence for conspiracy to sell heroin.

Four federal inmates escaped this morning from FCC Petersburg’s camp in Virginia. The Bureau of Prisons says it notified the US Marshals, FBI and other law enforcement agencies. BOP has faced scrutiny in recent years for allowing inmates to simply walk away from its prison camps. pic.twitter.com/xbz3TWUp2u — Mike Balsamo (@MikeBalsamo1) June 18, 2022

Officials said the inmates walked away from the camp that houses 185 male offenders. Meanwhile, an internal investigation has been initiated. US Marshalls, the FBI and other law enforcement agencies have been notified.