4 dead, several injured in shooting at Northern Calif. Halloween party

Contra Costa County Sheriff deputies investigate a multiple shooting in Orinda, Calif., on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. (Ray Chavez/East Bay Times via AP)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 1:24 PM PT — Friday, November 1, 2019

Four people are shot dead and several others are injured, following a shooting at a Halloween party in the San Francisco Bay area. The incident happened late Thursday night at an Airbnb rental home in the city of Orinda.

Fliers advertised the event as a “Halloween Mansion Party,” and those who wanted to attend had to message the host for the address. Neighbors say they called police about loud noise coming from the party, and the overflow of more than 100 guests just before shots were fired.

“It was terrifying in the first moments just because we didn’t know what was going on, and a lot of our neighbors worried a lot of people might be still doing things that were dangerous…now it’s just kind of frustrating.”

— Chris Gade, local resident

Police say three of the deceased victims were pronounced dead at the scene, and the fourth died at an area hospital. Several of the partygoers who were injured remain hospitalized, and at least one is in serious condition.

A spokesman for Airbnb said the party was unauthorized by the host, and the booking guest has since been banned from the platform. He also offered condolences for the families of the victims, and said the company is cooperating with the investigation. Authorities did not give details on what led to the shooting or the suspect.

Contra Costa County Sheriff deputies investigate a multiple shooting in Orinda, Calif., on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Four people were killed and four others wounded in a Halloween night party shooting at a large rental home in a wealthy San Francisco Bay Area community, police said Friday. The shooting in the city of about 20,000 just east of Berkeley, happened at a party attended by 100 people said police chief David Cook. (Ray Chavez/East Bay Times via AP)

