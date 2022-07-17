4 dead in Texas apartment complex shooting

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 6:30 PM PT – Sunday, July 17, 2022

Four people are dead, including three teenagers following a shooting at a Texas apartment complex. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday, an argument broke out between two groups of men in the courtyard of the building when shots were fired.

“At first I thought it was fireworks,” voiced resident Gladys Martinez said. “But I was like no, those are not fireworks. Those are shots. The last one was around my porch. So my husband comes in and tells me there’s a dead body right here. So I come out and I start calling 911.”

Officers discovered four victims with gunshot wounds, according to authorities. Three men were pronounced dead at the scene and one other died at the hospital. Witnesses said they tried to attempt life saving efforts on one of the victims, but it was too late. Authorities confirmed the victims were 16, 19 and 25-years-old.

“When I heard gunshots I just immediately grabbed my girlfriend,” a resident said. “We ran to the nearest part of the house, away from the window until it was over. Until I was able to confirm that there were cops out. As soon as I looked out the window I saw a few bodies on the floor.”

Update: a body, believed to be the missing teen, has been located along the shoreline at the 18000 blk of Riverside. #HouNews https://t.co/DpikQ1RSoi — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 17, 2022

Investigators believe the fatal shooting was sparked over an argument between two parties. Apartment residents who saw the incident told deputies they saw several males, including the victims, shooting at each other after an argument. A woman identified one of the victims as her brother, William Reyes.

“He loved his people. He loved his family,” Naomi Velazquez stated. “He has a little girl, one-years-old. So that’s the worst thing about it. He has a little daughter he’s not going to be able to see her no more.”

A weapon was recovered at the scene. In the meantime, an investigation remains ongoing.