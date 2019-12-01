4 dead in apparent triple-murder suicide in Minnesota

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:42 PM PT — Sunday, December 1, 2019

Four people are dead in an apparent triple-murder suicide in Minnesota. The tragedy began Sunday morning after Minneapolis police responded to reports of shots fired at a home. They found two boys dead at the scene, which sparked an extended hostage situation.

A SWAT team set up a perimeter around the house and a bomb squad was on scene. Police found two adults, including the suspect, dead inside the house.

Nearby residents Who were evacuated are in a metro transit bus. The bomb squad just got here a few minutes ago. But they have not yet gone right to the scene. pic.twitter.com/VVjxg21KbW — Jon Collins (@JonSCollins) December 1, 2019

Investigators said this may be a domestic incident, but did not detail the suspect’s relationship to the victims.

“This is a horrific scene. This is a horrific call. There’s just…it’s tough to put this into words. You have two children that are out playing in the snow and they’re killed. There’s no sense to that.”

— John Elder, Minneapolis Police Department spokesman

If the incident does turn out to be domestic related, it would make it the third homicide of its kind since Thanksgiving night.