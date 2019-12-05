Trending

4 dead after wild chase and shootout in Miami

Authorities investigate the scene of a shooting Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, in Miramar, Fla. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 6:50 PM PT — Thursday, December 5, 2019

4 people are dead following a UPS truck hijacking, hostage situation, and police chase in Miami, Florida. It all started in Coral Gables, where two armed men tried to rob a jewelry store and ended up getting in a gunfight with the owner.

The men tried to flee the scene by stealing a UPS truck with a delivery man inside. The truck led dozens of law enforcement vehicles on a chase before coming to a stop in traffic. A shootout ensued, which left the two robbers, the hostage and one bystander dead.

A woman at the jewelry store was also shot and injured.

“As you can imagine, this is going to be a very complicated crime scene, stated Special Agent George L. Piro. “There’s multiple other crime scenes: there’s the jewelry store (and) the location where the carjacking, kidnapping occurred.

The investigation remains underway.

“Our condolences go to the family of the deceased of today’s unfortunate incident, said Piro.

Law enforcement stand near a vehicle that appears to be part of the crime scene where four people were killed, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 in Miramar, Fla. (Charles Trainor Jr./Miami Herald via AP)

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE