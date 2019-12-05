4 dead after wild chase and shootout in Miami

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:50 PM PT — Thursday, December 5, 2019

4 people are dead following a UPS truck hijacking, hostage situation, and police chase in Miami, Florida. It all started in Coral Gables, where two armed men tried to rob a jewelry store and ended up getting in a gunfight with the owner.

The men tried to flee the scene by stealing a UPS truck with a delivery man inside. The truck led dozens of law enforcement vehicles on a chase before coming to a stop in traffic. A shootout ensued, which left the two robbers, the hostage and one bystander dead.

This is wild!!!It just happened on live TV channel 2 dude just pulled a hit on a jewelry store and then stole a UPS truck in Miami! Look like the UPS driver was in there with and when the robber started shooting at police and they sprayed both of them down pic.twitter.com/GKOLEOhWKq — -TOES- (@toes2734) December 5, 2019

A woman at the jewelry store was also shot and injured.

“As you can imagine, this is going to be a very complicated crime scene,” stated Special Agent George L. Piro. “There’s multiple other crime scenes: there’s the jewelry store (and) the location where the carjacking, kidnapping occurred.”

The investigation remains underway.

“Our condolences go to the family of the deceased of today’s unfortunate incident,” said Piro.