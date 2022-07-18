4 dead after two planes collide in Las Vegas

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 7:24 PM PT – Monday, July 18, 2022

Authorities confirmed there are no survivors following a plane crash in Las Vegas. Two single engine planes collided with each other Sunday afternoon, over the North Las Vegas Airport. Officials said one of the planes was preparing to land when the other hit it. Two people were aboard each plane and all four died in the incident.

The airport is located just north of downtown Las Vegas and is mainly used by smaller aircraft. A local pilot said there has been concerns raised over the frequent traffic at the airport.

“There’s a lot of traffic, so it’s always a concern about how well the airport system and flights are managed coming in and out of the airport,” said Dore Rodine, a pilot who has a plane hangared at North Las Vegas Airport.

Incident Alert- at aprox 12pm today NLVFD and LVFR crews responded to a report of a mid air collision at the North Las Vegas airport. At this time there are 4 reported fatalities. Accident is still under investigation. pic.twitter.com/HhyeCDLrnE — CNLV Fire Department (@NLVFireDept) July 17, 2022

Still, Rodine said this crash took him by surprise given the airport’s features.

“It’s very wide open,” he stated. “There’s not a lot of buildings or structures in this area and with an active control tower at the time that it occurred, I’m really surprised that there wasn’t better terrain awareness. Either by one of the pilots or by the control tower.”

The administration categorized the collision as an accident. Meanwhile, the identities of the four people killed in the crash have yet to be released.