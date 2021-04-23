Trending

33 Calif. colleges to require vaccine cards to attend in-person classes

FILE - In this March 11, 2020, file photo, people wear masks while walking past Wheeler Hall on the University of California campus in Berkeley, Calif. Two of the nation's largest university systems say they intend to require COVID-19 vaccinations for all students, faculty and staff on University of California and California State University campuses this fall once the Food and Drug Administration gives formal approval, Thursday, April 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

UPDATED 8:51 AM PT – Friday, April 23, 2021

Two of the nation’s largest public university systems are introducing vaccination card requirements. On Thursday, California State University and the University of California announced students and staff will need proof of immunization to attend in-person classes this fall.

This decision came after Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) asserted that requiring COVID-19 passports for basic activities is government overreach. Other lawmakers have echoed that sentiment. North Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) called the notion “un-American” and even signed an executive order banning such passports.

Many students are now raising questions about the validity of such an enforcement. Berkeley student Ben Chow weighed in by saying he’s unsure if he supports the mandate.

“I don’t really know what to make of UC’s requiring vaccination cards,” he stated. “I got vaccinated…I think people should get vaccinated, but I don’t necessarily think you should be required to be vaccinated to attend class.”

The rule is slated to come into force once the vaccines receive full FDA approval.

