33 Calif. colleges to require vaccine cards to attend in-person classes

UPDATED 8:51 AM PT – Friday, April 23, 2021

Two of the nation’s largest public university systems are introducing vaccination card requirements. On Thursday, California State University and the University of California announced students and staff will need proof of immunization to attend in-person classes this fall.

This decision came after Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) asserted that requiring COVID-19 passports for basic activities is government overreach. Other lawmakers have echoed that sentiment. North Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) called the notion “un-American” and even signed an executive order banning such passports.

We’ve resisted government mandates, and SD is stronger for it. I encourage all South Dakotans to get vaccinated against COVID-19, but we are not going to mandate any such activity. And we are not going to restrict freedom with un-American policies like vaccine passports. (2/) — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) April 21, 2021

Many students are now raising questions about the validity of such an enforcement. Berkeley student Ben Chow weighed in by saying he’s unsure if he supports the mandate.

“I don’t really know what to make of UC’s requiring vaccination cards,” he stated. “I got vaccinated…I think people should get vaccinated, but I don’t necessarily think you should be required to be vaccinated to attend class.”

This decision carries across all campuses within both the CSU and UC systems, and follows announcements by other universities across the nation that are requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for fall 2021. (2/3) — San Diego State University (@SDSU) April 22, 2021

The rule is slated to come into force once the vaccines receive full FDA approval.