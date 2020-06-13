300K people register for Trump 2020 campaign rally in Okla.

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:08 AM PT — Saturday, June 13, 2020

President Trump has been eager to get back on the campaign trail, and it appears his supporters are just as thrilled to see his MAGA rallies return.

In a tweet Friday, the president’s campaign manager announced more than 300,000 people had registered for tickets to attend his upcoming rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Correction now 300,000! Going to be epic! https://t.co/36wBjA7duT — Brad Parscale (@parscale) June 12, 2020

This will be the president’s first rally since the pandemic began.

According to reports, he wants a “crowd-like” setting. He will not force anyone to wear face coverings or practice social distancing.

The president recently changed the date of his first rally out of respect for his black supporters. On Twitter, President Trump confirmed the new date for the rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma will be June 20th.

The rally was previously scheduled for June 19th, otherwise known as Juneteenth, a holiday marking the day enslaved people in Texas learned they had been freed.

The president stated he changed the date in observance of the important occasion it represents. He went to say he looks forward to seeing everyone in Oklahoma.