30 Republicans sign bill to counter teaching of critical race theory

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:31 AM PT – Thursday, May 13, 2021

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) is challenging the teaching of a divisive agenda in American institutions. She spoke at a D.C. news conference on Wednesday, where she said liberal professors are still teaching students that America is an inherently prejudice country.

Boebert stated she and dozens of other Republicans will be introducing a bill to ban Joe Biden from using taxpayer money to promote critical race theory in federal institutions. So far, at least 30 Republicans have signed on to support the Stop Critical Race Theory Act. Boebert has asked Americans to pay particularly close attention to the lessons being taught in public schools.

A recent report by Campus Reform asserts critical race theory is used by colleges and universities as a form of diversity training for students and faculty. Their research noted teachers are apparently telling students that America is an inherently racist society and traditional values such as justice and individual liberty are smoke-screens for so-called racism.

The study went on to claim students are taught there is no way for black people to escape victimhood and that white people cannot stop being racist oppressors.

Campus Reform said the self-described goal of this theory is to dismantle American society as a whole and, instead, divide Americans into groups based on their race, sex and ethnicity.

Boebert expressed this goes against values of liberty and justice that have been central to America since its founding. She quoted former President Abraham Lincoln suggesting, “we are the United States of America…not the divided states of America.”

Boebert went on to point out it is concerning that Democrats continue to insist on teaching a theory with a self-described purpose of dismantling American society. This comes after Joe Biden overturned President Donald Trump’s executive order to counter critical race theory.

As the bill prepares to make its way through legislature, Boebert is encouraging parents to get involved in their children’s education more now than ever.