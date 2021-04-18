3 people fatally shot in Texas, suspect-at-large

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:10 PM PT – Sunday, April 18, 2021

Austin Police are conducting a manhunt after at least three people were killed near an apartment complex. On Sunday, police swarmed the area searching for 41-year-old Stephen Broderick, who is considered armed and dangerous.

Police said while the situation has appeared domestic and paid no risk to the general public, they’ve asked residents to shelter in place. Emergency services said two women and one man were pronounced dead on the scene and the victims’ identities have not been released.

At this time the Great Hills Trail scene is still active. We are still asking residents to shelter in place and report suspicious activity. While a suspect is still at large it appears this is a domestic situation that is isolated and there is no risk to the general public. -PIO8 — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) April 18, 2021

According to reports, the suspect was a former Travis County detective and police believe he did know the victims.

“This is still an ongoing and active investigation and we do not have this individual in custody yet,” Int. Chief Joseph Chacon of the Austin Police Department said. “We would ask if you have your neighbor’s phone numbers, call or text them, check on them and make sure that they’re OK. We are concerned that he might possibly take a hostage and be himself sheltered somewhere waiting for us to leave.”

UPDATE: Shelter in place has been lifted — Shane Althaus (@AlthausShane) April 18, 2021

Police added, if anyone has information regarding the incident or has seen any suspicious activity to call 911.