Trending

3 killed after Amtrak train derails in Mont.

MIAMI, FL - MAY 24: An Amtrak train is seen as people board at the Miami station on May 24, 2017 in Miami, Florida. President Donald Trump's budget proposal would terminate federal dollars that support Amtrak's long-distance services, which would potentially mean an elimination of all Amtrak service in Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

MIAMI, FL – MAY 24: An Amtrak train is seen as people board at the Miami station on May 24, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 9:36 AM PT – Sunday, September 26, 2021

Three Amtrak passengers were killed and nearly 50 were left injured after a train bound for Seattle derailed. The incident happened in North Central Montana on Saturday when at least eight cars went off the tracks.

At least 140 passengers and 16 crew members were on board with many reporting they experienced what felt like sudden turbulence on a plane.

An Amtrak spokesperson addressed the situation. “We are deeply saddened to learn local authorities are now confirming that three people have lost their lives as a result of this accident.”

Members of the community were able to provide food and transportation for the affected passengers and many were taken by buses to hotels. Meanwhile, the cause of the train’s derailment remains unknown.

MORE NEWS: Armed Man Killed In Shooting At Calif. Beach

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE