3 killed after Amtrak train derails in Mont.

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:36 AM PT – Sunday, September 26, 2021

Three Amtrak passengers were killed and nearly 50 were left injured after a train bound for Seattle derailed. The incident happened in North Central Montana on Saturday when at least eight cars went off the tracks.

At least 140 passengers and 16 crew members were on board with many reporting they experienced what felt like sudden turbulence on a plane.

An Amtrak spokesperson addressed the situation. “We are deeply saddened to learn local authorities are now confirming that three people have lost their lives as a result of this accident.”

At least three people died and several passengers were injured after an Amtrak train derailed in north-central Montana. The National Transportation Safety Board said it would investigate https://t.co/1mQpVoOKVX pic.twitter.com/boxAVE1cA2 — Reuters (@Reuters) September 26, 2021

Members of the community were able to provide food and transportation for the affected passengers and many were taken by buses to hotels. Meanwhile, the cause of the train’s derailment remains unknown.