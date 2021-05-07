3 injured, suspect in custody in Idaho middle school shooting

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:05 AM PT – Friday, May 7, 2021

Three people are injured and a suspect is in custody after gun shots broke out at a middle school in Idaho. On Thursday, officers said a sixth grade female student, whose identity has not been disclosed, retrieved a handgun from her backpack. She then proceeded to fire multiple rounds both inside and outside of the school.

“During the shooting a teacher disarmed the student and detained her until law enforcement took her into custody,” stated Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson.

Two children and a custodian suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Officers said the student is not a local resident, but does attend the middle school. Students were ushered to safety at a nearby high school, where they later reunited with their parents

“This is a very difficult and trying time for our community,” Sheriff Anderson continued. “We’ve had amazing support from partners across the state that have arrived to not only assist in the investigation, but give us support with what we need.”

Rigby Middle School Superintendent Chad Martin commented on the incident by calling it “the worst nightmare a school district could encounter.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The county’s prosecuting attorney said the next legal steps are still being debated, but added the suspect could face three counts of attempted murder. In the meantime, authorities said the shooting is being thoroughly investigated and they are following all leads into finding a possible motive as well as where the girl obtained the gun.