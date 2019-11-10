3 dead, 37 injured during stampede at concert in Caracas, Venezuela

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 5:40 PM PT — Sunday, November 10, 2019

Three people are dead and 37 others are injured after a free concert in Venezuela’s capital of Caracas ended in a stampede. The event was held at the Parque del Este on Saturday by a local artist who continued performing despite the incident.

Artist Neutro Shorty eventually asked concert goers to exit calmly. As more people attempted to enter, several teenagers fell to the ground and were trampled to death. The three victims were all said to be 14 years old.

Twitter user @DanielBlancoPz was able to capture video footage of the turbulent crowd.

Aumentan a tres los menores de edad fallecidos durante el concierto de Neutro Shorty en el Parque del Este. También hay reportes de cincuenta heridos. pic.twitter.com/J5CVyFhalF — Daniel Blanco (@DanielBlancoPz) November 9, 2019

The National Parks Service issued a statement, claiming they did not give permission to anyone to host a concert at Parque del Este. They said that the large, impatient crowd caused the gate structures to collapse, which ultimately resulted in “deeply regrettable events.”