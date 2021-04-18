3 dead, 2 wounded in tavern shooting in Kenosha, Wis.

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:35 AM PT – Sunday, April 18, 2021

Three people are dead and two wounded after a shooting at a tavern in northern Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Reports said police responded to the scene early Sunday morning, saying the wounded were taken to nearby hospitals in “serious condition.”

Police said the shooting appears to have been a “targeted and isolated incident,” and there’s no threat to the public.

The suspect fled the scene and remains at large.

“I kinda just figured, you know, it was someone popping shots off into the sky,” witness Peter Ploskee said. “You know, something like that, I really didn’t think it would be anything like this. That’s for sure.”

Kenosha made headlines last year after the shooting of Jacob Blake sparked violent protests.

Around $2 million in city property was damaged, along with dozens of small businesses either damaged or destroyed.