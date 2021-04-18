Trending

3 dead, 2 wounded in tavern shooting in Kenosha, Wis.

TOPSHOT - Police officers are seen at the intersection of US 101 freeway and the Moorpark Rad exit as police vehicles close off the area responding to a shooting at a bar in Thousand Oaks, California on November 8, 2018. - Twelve people, including a police sergeant, were shot dead in a shooting at a nighttclub close to Los Angeles, police said Thursday. All the victims were killed inside the bar in the suburb of Thousand Oaks late on Wednesday, including the officer who had been called to the scene, Sheriff Geoff Dean told reporters. The gunman was also dead at the scene, Dean added. The bar was hosting a college country music night. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

TOPSHOT – Police officers are seen on November 8, 2018. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 7:35 AM PT – Sunday, April 18, 2021

Three people are dead and two wounded after a shooting at a tavern in northern Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Reports said police responded to the scene early Sunday morning, saying the wounded were taken to nearby hospitals in “serious condition.”

Police said the shooting appears to have been a “targeted and isolated incident,” and there’s no threat to the public.

The suspect fled the scene and remains at large.

“I kinda just figured, you know, it was someone popping shots off into the sky,” witness Peter Ploskee said. “You know, something like that, I really didn’t think it would be anything like this. That’s for sure.”

Kenosha made headlines last year after the shooting of Jacob Blake sparked violent protests.

Around $2 million in city property was damaged, along with dozens of small businesses either damaged or destroyed.

MORE NEWS: Police Declare Unlawful Assembly At Brooklyn Center In Minn.

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE