3 dead, 14 injured in shooting near Tenn. nightclub

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 9:05 AM PT – Tuesday, June 7, 2022

An investigation is underway after a shooting near a Tennessee nightclub left three people dead and more than a dozen injured.

The Chattanooga Police Department reported early Sunday that at least 14 people were struck by gunfire and three were hit by vehicles while attempting to flee the scene. Officials said two of the victims died from gunshot wounds and one other person died from injuries sustained after being struck by a vehicle.

“CPD units responded to the 2100 block of McCallie at a nearby nightclub on a report of a shooting,” said Police Chief Celeste Murphy. “And once on the scene, they encountered multiple victims and began rendering aid as well as working to secure the scene.”

BREAKING: Chief Celeste Murphy with @ChattanoogaPD confirms 14 people were shot and 3 hit by a car during a shooting Sunday morning near McCallie Ave. 3 people are dead. We will be continue to have updates through the day. @Local3News pic.twitter.com/rE28PjL7Wg — Cornelia Nicholson (@CorneliaLocal3) June 5, 2022

Police believe multiple shooters using several types of firearms were involved in the incident.

“So right now we’re looking at, there’s going to be multiple shooters, we cannot confirm how many, but there’s definitely more than one shooter,” Chief Murphy continued. “So, I don’t want to confirm the exact amount, but there looks like there will be multiple shooters…we’re still combing through evidence, looking at video and evidence that was left on the scene.”

According to reports, several victims remain in critical condition. In the meantime, a motive for the shooting remains unclear. However, authorities believe one or more of the victims were the intended targets.