3 children stabbed to death in Calif., mother detained

A California mother was arrested after her three young children were found stabbed to death in their apartment. On Saturday, police named 30-year-old Liliana Carrillo as the sole suspect in the case after the children’s grandmother found their bodies early that morning.

According to reports, the children were described as being three years old, two years old and six months old. They lived about 23 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

The cause of death has yet to be determined, as well as a motive.

Officers said they weren’t able to locate Carrillo for hours, but were tipped off after she was suspected of committing a carjacking in the Bakersfield area. She was eventually taken into custody in the late afternoon, more than 250 miles away from the apartment.

“She did a horrific crime here and she followed it up by another crime north of here,” Lt. Ben Fernandes of the Los Angeles Police Department noted. “And it’s those behaviors that ultimately got her caught.”

Authorities said they’re still trying to determine a motive in the case as the investigation continues. Family members stated the children’s father was devastated and he has been fighting for custody of the children after reaching out to police and Child Protective Services.

“He’s heartbroken,” Teri Miller, the cousin of the children’s father, said. “I mean, Liliana was very sick and she was not herself. It’s been going on for several months that she has been unwell. He did everything that he could think of to get his kids back home safely and to get her help too.”

A GoFundMe was set up for the father with a goal of $50,000.

