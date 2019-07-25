2nd car found burning in manhunt of 2 teen murder suspects in Canada

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:06 AM PT — Thursday, July 25, 2019

Canadian police have recovered a burned out car they believe was driven by two missing teens, who are now considered to be murder suspects. The gray Toyota was found on fire Wednesday in Manitoba around 2,000 miles away from where the bodies of an American woman and her Australian boyfriend were found.

The body of a third possible victim was recently identified by police as 64-year-old Leonard Dyck of Vancouver. His body was found near a second burned out vehicle discovered on Friday.

Authorities are increasing their presence in Manitoba as they try to track down the teen suspects.

“This is a complex ongoing investigation involving multiple jurisdictions. We are engaged with police forces across Canada. We are investigating all tips and are continuing to ask for the public’s assistance.”

— Cpl. Julie Courchaine, Royal Canadian Mounted Police – Manitoba

The father of one of the suspects is worried his son won’t stop because he is on a “suicide mission.” Both teens are charged with second degree murder.