2nd bus from Texas drops off illegal immigrants in D.C.

UPDATED 10:57 AM PT – Thursday, April 14, 2022

A second bus packed with illegal immigrants from Texas arrived in the nation’s capital. Early Thursday morning, a charter bus dropped off dozens of passengers near Capitol Hill, just one block from Union Station.

They were questioned by Capitol Police then released into the city. This is part of Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s (R) plan to combat Joe Biden’s failing border policies. Abbott said the move will allow Biden to “more immediately” address the needs of the people he’s allowing into the country.

On Wednesday, just hours after the first bus of migrants arrived in D.C., White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki doubled down on her criticism of Abbott’s plan.

“Well, these are all migrants who have been processed by CBP and are free to travel, so it’s nice the state of Texas is helping them get to their final destination as they await in their outcome of their immigration proceedings,” she remarked. “And they’re all in immigration proceedings.”

Secretary Psaki then pointed the finger at Abbott for doing “enhanced safety inspections” at several Texas ports along the southern border. The governor has stepped up measures at the southern border to force administratio officals to take action amid the crisis, but Psaki played it off as a political stunt.

#OperationLoneStar continues to fill in the gaps left by the Biden Administration to secure the border.



Recent highlights include surpassing 11K felony charges & the first two buses of unlawful migrants arriving in Washington, D.C.



More details: https://t.co/ioYa0ckYf4 https://t.co/uV5JDlLtGU — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) April 14, 2022

Meanwhile, Abbott’s constituents celebrated a win just days after his initial announcement as the White House reportedly stopped dropping off illegals in Texas between the Rio Gande Valley to Terrell County.

While it’s unclear where the second bus originated, the first was reportedly from the Del Rio sector, where a surge of illegal immigrants is expected as Biden ends Title 42.