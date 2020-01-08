250M workers strike in India to protest ‘unfair’ employment policies

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:41 AM PT — Wednesday, January 8, 2020

250 million people took to the streets on Wednesday, while labor unions in India called for a strike from all of their workers. The strike was meant to highlight the 13 demands made by the central trade unions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Workers have said their demands were not met with enough respect from the government. So far, 10 major unions and several smaller groups have joined together to protest, with some promising to continue until the requests are met.

“Today, the whole of India is observing a shutdown. All the banks of the country are shut. This is against the Central (federal government) privatization and anti-employee policies. We want to show them that if you walk, taking the employees with you, only then will you be able to run this country. Otherwise, we will keep on protesting and come out on the streets.”

— Rajbir Singh, protester India

Country’s 10 trade unions took part in a nationwide #BharatBandh and called it a “successful” event but the #strikes threw normal life out of gear @RaGa_reports #BharatBandh2020

Among the demands are requests for pensions, social security and, most importantly, an increase in minimum wage, which is currently only about $135 per month.

The unions have called for four strikes since Modi’s election in 2014.