25 asylum seekers granted U.S. entry under Biden

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:00 PM PT – Friday, February 19, 2021

About two dozen asylum seekers were allowed U.S. entry under the Biden administration, reversing a Trump-era immigration policy. On Friday, 25 illegal immigrants from Central America entered the U.S. as they awaited their asylum cases to be heard.

The individuals migrated through a port of entry in San Ysidro, California. They are now in quarantine at a local hotel funded by a non-profit. Under President Trump, asylum seekers were to remain in Mexico pending their immigration court hearings.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration came under fire for failing to meet promises to the American people within his first 100 days in office.

On Thursday, Biden issued new guidelines for ICE and abandoned his pledge to halt deportations. Under the new orders, ICE agents can target anyone in the country illegally who poses a threat to national security, public safety or recently crossed the border. The move was condemned by progressive groups who wanted the agency abolished, stating the orders still give ICE agents plenty of leeway to decide who gets deported.

According to recent reports, Biden privately met with a bipartisan group of state and city leaders. During the meeting, he said he would not raise the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour. This move came after he promoted a wage increase during his time on the campaign trail. Biden said Democrats wouldn’t be able to force the measure through using the reconciliation process to avoid Republican support.

Additionally, the Democrats’ coronavirus relief bill was reportedly structured to provide more funding to married couples than single-parent households. Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) said that not enough planning went into the consideration of how the order could affect Americans who raise their children on their own.

“If you are a married couple you are more likely to get that tax credit and you’ll likely get a bigger tax credit than if you’re a single parent,” Porter stated. “That makes no sense, there is no discount for being a single parent.”

In the meantime, several Democrats expressed concerns that Biden is not paying enough attention to his own party members. However, Biden vowed to continue seeking bipartisan legislation solutions despite his mishaps.