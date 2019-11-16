23 states file lawsuit against EPA for ‘One National Program Rule’ regulating auto emissions

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:25 PM PT — Saturday, November 16, 2019

The Trump administration is facing pushback regarding its decision to revoke California’s statewide vehicle emission standards. 23 states — including California — filed a joint lawsuit in the D.C. Court of Appeals Friday in support of the Golden State.

NEW: We just filed a lawsuit against the EPA for attacking California's clean car standards. We will not back down when it comes to protecting our people, our health, and our environment from preventable pollution. https://t.co/T94FPhL0os — Xavier Becerra (@XavierBecerra) November 15, 2019

“We are filing a lawsuit opposing the EPA’s attempt to revoke the portions of the waiver it granted to the state of California in 2013 to set our own greenhouse gas and zero-emission gas standards,” stated California Attorney General Xavier Becerra. “The Trump Administration and the EPA may have lost their conscious, but here in California, we’ll continue to use the full force of the law to protect our people and our environment — we will remind the federal government, through a lawsuit, its responsibility to do its job.”

This comes after the EPA rolled back California’s ability to regulate statewide vehicle emissions back in September.

ICYMI, my OpEd with DOT Secretary Elaine Chao on the Trump Administrations One National Program Rule. No one state can dictate fuel economy standards for the nation. For fuel economy standards, one national program | San Luis Obispo Tribune https://t.co/UqIP9Tkgj8 — EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler (@EPAAWheeler) September 21, 2019

The Trump administration said the move makes way for a new One National Program Rule, which would set a universal standard for vehicle emissions and fuel economy. Otherwise, officials argued competition in the automobile industry will suffer.

“Today, we are delivering on a critical element of President Trump’s commitment to address and fix the current fuel economy and greenhouse gas emissions standards,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “One national standard provides much-needed regulatory certainty for the automotive industry and sets the stage for the Trump Administration’s final SAFE rule– that will save lives and promote economic growth by reducing the price of new vehicles to help more Americans purchase newer, cleaner, and safer cars.”

President Trump said consumers aren’t saving gas in the long run.

“Cars have so much junk on them now to save a tiny little fraction of gasoline,” he said. “They have so much junk that they’re less safe.”

It’s unclear when the D.C. Court of Appeals is expected to vote on the matter.