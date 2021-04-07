21 injured, including 16 firefighters in NYC apartment fire

OAN Newsroom

A massive fire broke out in a New York apartment building, which injured at least 21 people, including 16 firefighters. The blaze erupted on the top floor of a Queens apartment building Tuesday afternoon and resulted in more than 400 firefighters arriving to fight the fire.

Officials said a resident left his apartment door open while fleeing, which led to the blaze spreading to the entire floor.

FDNY members are operating on scene of a 5-alarm fire at 89-07 34th Avenue in Queens. pic.twitter.com/jRHUpQbL5l — FDNY (@FDNY) April 6, 2021

“The fire advanced quickly in what we call a cockloft, the area between the ceiling and the roof,” NYC FIRE Commissioner Daniel Nigro said. “We’ve stressed over the years the seriousness of that. If you do unfortunately have a fire in your home, it’s important to close that door.”

The fire was fully extinguished Wednesday morning. According to reports, more than 200 residents were displaced.